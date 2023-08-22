Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped repeatedly for months and impregnated by a Delhi government officer, and suffered panic attacks during the abortion, has narrated her ordeal during counselling while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Aged just 14, she moved to the house of her father’s friend after he died in an accident in 2020. The friend, a senior officer in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Department (WCD), is now detained for raping the minor repeatedly between November 2020 and January 2021, and also impregnating her.

The girl, now 17, suffered mental trauma and panic attacks during the termination of her pregnancy, which led to revelation of her tragic ordeal.

The girl, who was allegedly raped by a senior Delhi government officer for months, suffered panic attacks while undergoing pregnancy termination, police said. She opened up about the abuse to the doctors during psychological counselling.

The victim, a student of Class 12, was living with the accused, Premoday Khakha (pictured above), and his family after her father’s death on October 1, 2020. The accused is a deputy director of the Women and Child Department.

The girl used to address the accused as mama (maternal uncle) as he was her local guardian.

After narrating her ordeal at the counselling session, the police filed a complaint against the accused and his wife on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The wife has been charged with giving the girl abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy. She has also been detained by police.

Preparations are being made to record the survivor’s statement in front of the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. But doctors say she is still not in a condition to record her statement, the DCP (North) said.

Her statement will be recorded once her condition improves.