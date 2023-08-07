Monday, August 7, 2023 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has poured cold water on the dialogue between President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and Raila Odinga’s Azimio, saying nothing good will come out of it.

According to Kingi, the dialogue is an exercise in futility, given the laid-down agenda for Raila.

The Opposition Coalition stated that the team will be required to engage in dialogue on four thematic areas which include ways to lower the escalating cost of living and the audit of the 2022 presidential elections.

Others include the bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the Constitution.

“I don’t want to be a prophet of doom but I have been in this space long enough to observe something.

“Nothing will come out of these called talks but something will come out from this plan that the president has,” said Kingi.

The Former Kilifi Governor noted that the agenda issues raised by the Raila Odinga-led coalition are currently being considered by the bicameral house which is guided by the constitution hence no need for bi-partisan talks.

“Some of these issues we are already fixing them.

“We are fixing IEBC, the issue of the two-thirds gender rule.

“Do we need some people to see somewhere using taxpayers’ money to discuss something that MPs are seized of,” the Senate Speaker said.

