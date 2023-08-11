Friday, August 11, 2023 – A 42-year-old mother of two is dating a 22-year-old man and proudly flaunting him online, despite their huge age gap.

The woman identified as Terry took to her Tiktok account and shared a video of her youthful lover making her hair and sparked reactions among her followers.

While some of the Tiktok users trolled her, others wished her well and said age doesn’t matter in relationships.

Terry revealed in an interview with a local Youtuber that she fell in love with her young lover after walking out of a toxic marriage.

She further claimed that her ex-husband was always busy with work, leaving her wallowing in loneliness.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.