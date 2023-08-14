Monday, August 14, 2023 – Thugs suspected to be trailing unsuspecting people from banks were caught on CCTV on a robbery mission.

They trailed two men who visited a bank in Westlands to process a loan and left with some documents in a brown envelope.

The thugs thought the brown envelope contained money.

They followed the victims, hoping to make a killing.

The victims parked their vehicle at Fourways Junction Kiambu Road and left to run some errands, not knowing that the suspected thugs were trailing them.

One of the thugs was captured on CCTV alighting from the vehicle before breaking into a Toyota Probox belonging to the two men.

He quickly ransacked the vehicle looking for the brown envelope which he thought contained money.

He then left and boarded the getaway vehicle after his mission flopped.

Several people confessed to having fallen victim to the gang after watching the CCTV footage.

A Tiktok user wrote, “This happened to me in thika. I had withdrawn Ksh 1.8 million from family bank to deposit at KCB bank.

“They followed me,”.

“I was followed like that when I withdrew 800k from coop bank Eastleigh. My hawk eye caught them and I outsmarted them,’’ another user added.

Watch the CCTV footage and reactions from Tiktok users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.