Monday, August 14, 2023 – An outspoken Meru county politician has revealed how supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the last year’s presidential election cost him the coveted speaker’s seat.

In a social media post on Monday, Rodger Kimpembe Mpuru, who is the founder and secretary-general of the NOPEU Party, said he made a miscalculation by supporting Raila Odinga, who was then Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate.

According to Mpuru, his association with the Azimio was the pivotal factor that led to his downfall in the race for Meru County Speaker’s position.

During that period, the Kenya Kwanza coalition was gaining traction and was notably popular in the Mt Kenya region.

“I had all it takes to clinch the Speaker seat in Meru County whether be Financial or Influence, but that tag, ‘Ulikuwa Azimio’ cost me a lot, ” Mpuru lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST