Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Irina Shayk is reportedly helping to calm Tom Brady’s ‘anxiety’ about his career being over as the football season looms.

The 37-year-old supermodel has reportedly been supporting the NFL legend, 46, as he comes to terms with never returning to the field.

Tom is said to now be ‘using the free time he has to build their relationship into something special.’

It comes after the new couple have been spotted on a series of rendezvous including a 48-hour stay in a London hotel and a date night at a sushi joint in New York City.

A source told DailyMail: ‘Irina is helping with Tom’s anxiety that has been creeping up the last few weeks because for so long at this time of the year he’d be getting ready to play football.

‘The new relationship is going so great for many reasons, but one main reason is that she takes his mind away from the field.

‘He misses the NFL, he misses playing but he isn’t going back, and thanks to Irina his attention can be directed to her, and he is using the free time he has to build their relationship into something special.

‘Things are really working out and he loves how she came into his life just at the right time. It is something that just feels natural, right, and comforting.

‘He’s loving every minute of it and is only anticipating what could be next.’

Earlier this month, Tom and Irina spent two days together ‘holed up’ in The Twenty-Two hotel in London’s Mayfair area.

The former New England Patriot arrived to the hotel early on a Sunday morning, checking in at 2am after driving to London from Birmingham on Saturday night.

He left the hotel via a side entrance on Tuesday morning at 7.20am as he headed to the airport – with Irina leaving the five-star hotel five minutes before him via a side entrance.

And the 48-hour rendezvous came one month after their relationship was first brought to light.

It has been said that Tom and Irina first connected when they both attended the wedding of art heir billionaire Joe Nahmad and his longtime girlfriend, Madison Headrick, in May.

But it was not until late July that photographers first caught the twosome cozying up in Brady’s car after they spent the night together.

According to an onlooker, Tom picked Irina up from a hotel on a Friday afternoon in late July and took her to his house.

They emerged from his property the following morning around 9.30am and he later dropped Irina – who was wearing the same clothes from the night before – back at her hotel in his luxury car.

The legendary NFL quarterback was caught caressing the bombshell’s face following the overnight rendezvous at his Los Angeles home.

Days after news of their budding relationship broke, the new couple enjoyed a date night at a sushi joint in New York City, according to a Page Six eyewitness.

Brady was escorted to a ‘private room’ at the eatery minutes before Irina came in and was shown to the same room.

‘It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people,’ the insider said.

Tom was previously married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen for 13 years, and the former spouses share two children – son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

Since the former couple broke up, Gisele has been seen hanging out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although they haven’t officially confirmed a romance.

Tom also is dad to 15-year-old son Jack from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Irina has a daughter named Lea de Seine, six, with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 48, who she dated from 2015 until 2019.