Friday, August 11, 2023 – Gisele Bundchen is reflecting on her divorce from Tom Brady as the NFL star moves on with her fellow supermodel Irina Shayk.

The runway model, 43, split from Brady, 46, in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and two children together. Speaking with Vogue Brazil, Gisele admits that the spotlight adds another layer of difficulty when closing the chapter on a relationship.

‘Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way,’ Gisele said.

‘I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.’

According to the Brazilian beauty, she ignores the headlines by staying focused on ‘my children, my health, and my projects and dreams.’

She and Brady share sons Benjamin, 10, and Benjamin, 13. He also has a 15-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The retired athlete is currently celebrating his 46th birthday by bonding with all three kids on a trip to Africa, which he’s been documenting on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption, he reflected on the ‘first 45 years I have lived’ and said he was ready for his ‘next chapter’ amid his recent romance with Shayk, 37.

The post attracted a comment from his ex-wife, who left a prayer-hand emoji. The comment has garnered over 3,200 likes.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Tom and Irina were spotted having dinner-for-two at a sushi joint in New York City just days after their budding romance was revealed.

The NFL star and the Russian supermodel dined in a ‘private room’ at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on Friday, July 28, an eyewitness told Page Six.

The beloved quarterback was said to have arrived first and Irina showed up just a few minutes later. Most diners failed to take notice of the couple as they walked through the restaurant. They were both escorted by restaurant staff to their dining area, where they enjoyed a ‘private and ensconced’ dinner. ‘It was just the two of them.

They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people,’ the insider dished. Tom tried to keep it low-key by dressing ‘very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.’

Seemingly wanting to impress her new beau, the eyewitness described Irina as looking ‘much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation.’

Her ex Bradley Cooper is reportedly ‘bothered’ by her relationship with Tom and is terrified that the retired athlete might ‘take her heart away from him forever.’

Now sources have revealed how both their former flames reacted to the new pairing – and it has been said that the model’s ex Bradley is very ‘conflicted’ about her latest love interest.

Irina and Bradley, 48, first started dating in 2015, and they welcomed a daughter together, named Lea, in March 2017. They were together for four years before ultimately splitting in 2019, but since they went their separate ways, rumors have continuously swirled that they were rekindling their love as they have been seen spending time together on numerous occasions.

But now that she’s officially moved on with Tom, 45, an insider tells DailyMail.com that the Hangover star is not pleased.

‘To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie,’ they dished.

‘He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.

‘She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.’

The source said that the actor was ‘conflicted’ because he had ‘dated other women’ since their breakup. They added: ‘Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley.’

As for Tom’s ex Gisele Bündchen, 43, who started dating the football star in 2007 and was with him for more than a decade before they confirmed they were divorcing in October 2022, a separate source said she’s completely ‘unbothered’ by his romance with Irina because she had ‘moved on.’

‘Gisele is unbothered by Tom and Irina, or anyone that Tom dates, so long as they treat their kids with love,’ the insider said.

‘Tom and Gisele are divorced, and she’s moved on. So long as Tom plays an active role in his kids’ lives like he does and continues to be the wonderful father he is, Gisele is happy for him and whoever he chooses to fall in love with.’

Since they broke up, Gisele has been seen hanging out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although they haven’t officially confirmed a romance.