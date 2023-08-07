Monday, August 7, 2023 – A Twitter user who claimed to be a psychologist, has advised an alleged rape victim, Anjola Oluwa, to dress decently.

The lady had bragged about not becoming a feminist despite having been raped twice.

Commenting on the post, the Tweep wrote:

“Stop wearing mini skirts, tight clothes and dressing half naked – You got raped twice? So sad Let me advice you as a psychologist 1-Stop wearing mini skirts 2- stop dressing half naked 3- stop wearing tight clothes 4- pray hard 5- please try Jihab you will thank me later”