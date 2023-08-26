Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga confronted each other at the burial ceremony of freedom fighter Brigadier John Kiboko at his Ngorika home in Olkalou, Nyandarua County, escalating the tension between the two leaders.

During the Friday event, Raila refuted allegations propagated by Gachagua that he secretly met President William Ruto in Mombasa and hatched a deal that locked out other Opposition co-principals specifically Kalonzo Musyoka, Wiper’s party leader and former Vice President.

According to Raila, Gachagua’s outbursts were being guided by an underlying fear of the ongoing bipartisan talks overseen by the National Dialogue Committee.

He thus warned that the speculations created by Gachagua could easily fuel controversy and sow a seed of discord within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“Leave Kalonzo and Kimani Ichung’wah to talk.

“You, Ruto, and I should stay out of the ongoing talks.

“There is nothing wrong with engaging in talks,” Raila warned Gachagua.

One of the guidelines the bipartisan talks teams agreed on was to refrain from leaking the contents of the negotiations to the public, a directive Raila accused Gachagua of breaking.

“Every nation has problems, and Kenya is not an exemption.

“We have faced challenges before, but we have overcome them through talks that lead to a peaceful resolution,” Raila reiterated his stance to engage the government in dialogue.

Gachagua, on August 22, claimed that Raila and Ruto met in Mombasa to discuss deals that would put an end to antigovernmental protests.

He also dismissed the ongoing bi-partisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions, stating that nothing substantial would come out of the dialogue save for Raila’s selfish interests.

However, Raila stated that he was not interested in sharing power with the current administration as he had already served as Prime Minister in the grand coalition government between 2008 and 2013.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.