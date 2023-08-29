Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has asked President William Ruto to stop his frequent visits to counties, saying it is a waste of public resources.

Speaking yesterday, Manyora noted that the Head of State’s frequent tours are draining country resources.

He pointed out that it is expensive to move Ruto across counties adding that it also interferes with the normal working schedule.

“Thank you for visiting our Mulembe nation.

“But from a loyal subject: Consider putting these visits and launches to a stop.

“They are becoming too much and a drain on our meagre resources.

“Your Excellency, moving the president around is costly,” said Manyora.

“Your Excellency, it may interest you to know that all work stops when you’re around.

“Like the entire western region shut for all the time you were there,” he added.

His remarks come a day after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga slammed President Ruto over his numerous county visits.

Raila who was speaking on Saturday in Kitengela town, also rubbished the development projects being launched by the Head of State.

“Kuzuru hapa na pale ati unafungua mradi hii na hii, yote ni takataka.

“Huwezi kuleta maendeleo kwa nchi kila wiki leo uko pale kesho uko pale, unafanya Kazi saa ngapi?

“Hiyo ni Tanga tanga na kufanya taka taka,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST