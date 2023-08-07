Monday, August 7, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks team leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, for using letters to communicate with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the ruling coalition braces itself for resumption of ceasefire talks with Azimio.

Speaking at a funds drive in Homa Bay County yesterday, Murkomen suggested that the duo should engage in phone calls to expedite the process.

Murkomen emphasised that Kenyans are primarily concerned about the outcome of the talks, which are aimed at bringing peace following a series of anti-government protests.

The use of letters between the two representatives has been causing delays in the negotiation process, especially since Raila has issued a 30-day ultimatum for the talks to be completed.

In response to the slow progress, Raila has threatened to return to the streets if the discussions continue to drag on.

“If they want to meet in a restaurant or County Hall, we do not want to know.

“When they get there, let them talk. Is there a problem in the dialogue?

“If they don’t have each other’s number, I will share the contacts,” he expressed.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator urged both sides to approach the talks with sincerity and drop hardline stances.

He observed that both teams could find sustainable solutions to all issues raised by the Opposition.

Earlier in the week, Ichung’wah stated that the Kenya Kwanza team will not engage Azimio on the cost of living, power sharing, and a potential audit of the 2022 General elections.

At the same time, he called on the opposition to avoid threatening to go back to the streets and give the talks a chance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.