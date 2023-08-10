Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to cease propagating falsehoods ahead of the bipartisan talks.

In a statement on Wednesday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, noted that Kenyans and the global community are observing the development of the planned dialogue.

“Propaganda must now cease, as it has not resolved our problems in the past year and will not in the coming year,” Raila said.

Going further, the Opposition chief told Kenyans that his commitment to having the dialogue should not be mistaken as an act of weakness.

The Azimio la Umoja coalition principal said they remain committed to the talks aimed at resolving the nation’s challenges comprehensively through dialogue, and remain unwavering.

“We have conveyed to our delegation, and wish to communicate to all Kenyans, that engaging in sincere dialogue is not an act of surrender or weakness.

“Rather, it embodies strength and common sense,” Raila said.

The Azimio chief further highlighted that the Opposition advocates for transparent, respectful, and expedient talks guided by propriety, integrity, and esteem for the Kenyan people.

On why Azimio suspended its anti-government protests, Raila explained that they firmly believe that the nation deserves harmony, not inertia.

“This conviction prompted us to suspend our protests, granting dialogue and peace an opportunity,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.