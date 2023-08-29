Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has warned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop sabotaging the bipartisan talks between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This is after Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by Gachagua, openly poured cold water on bipartisan talks, saying it was Raila’s plot to get a share in the Kenya Kwanza government, something the Opposition leader has dismissed.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu County, Sakaja called on Kenya Kwanza politicians to refrain from uttering sentiments that can sabotage the talks for the sake of the country.

The governor said that he was optimistic the bipartisan talks would bear fruit and needed to be allowed to go on unabated.

According to Sakaja, the talks would address real issues facing Kenyans and should be supported by all.

He observed that the talks that commenced after Ruto and Raila met and offered their goodwill to dialogue would not be in vain if allowed to proceed and offer recommendations for implementation.

“I have faith that the talks will bear fruits because the agenda has been agreed, the first thing is to accept that William Ruto is the president, duly elected,” said Sakaja.

He argued that anything beyond that could be resolved by the dialoging teams which he lauded for showing goodwill.

Sakaja, who is a friend of Ruto, said that sabotaging the talks could result in the recurrence of protests which were not good for development.

“Anything beyond that can be resolved, from delimitation of boundaries, creation of the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Opposition leader.”

“Now the focus should be on mwananchi.

“Especially, Nairobi cannot afford to go back to the demonstrations, I have buried nine young people because of the protests and this should not happen again,” said Sakaja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST