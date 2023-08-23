Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – A section of Kikuyu elders has urged members of the community to desist from attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta or else they receive a curse that will extend to their families.

Speaking on Tuesday, the elders said leaders led by President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, should stop attacking Uhuru who served as the country‘s Head of State for 10 years.

The elders also urged supporters of the two leaders to stop attacks on Uhuru saying he was selected by God to lead the country and he did his best to unite the country.

“We urge Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to stop attacking Uhuru or else they receive a curse.”

“Uhuru was selected by God to lead the country and he did his best,” said Samuel Kimuri, who is the chairperson of the Kikuyu council of elders Kiambu county chapter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST