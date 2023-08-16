Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to farmers who are declining to use Fertiplant, the fertilizer issued by the government, and demanding Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) instead.

Speaking in Njoro, Nakuru County, Ruto expressed his disappointment that certain farmers were rejecting the subsidized government fertilizer available at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores on the basis that DAP delivers superior crop yields.

The Head of State warned farmers to stop asking many questions on why there is no DAP fertilizer, maintaining that the new fertilizer has been procured for the benefit of farmers.

“Who said DAP is the only fertilizer? Actually, it is DAP that has brought problems to us (low yields),” the President stated.

On how DAP has affected farmers, Ruto stated that it has changed the PH of soils which has increased acidity hence the declining yields.

The Head of State explained that due to the adverse effects of DAP, the government had decided to provide a better fertilizer that was arrived at through science and research.

“We bring fertilizer after testing soil and type of crop to be planted,” the President explained the rationale behind the change.

Ruto claimed that Kenyans are now enjoying bumper harvests following the government’s move to change the type of fertilizer distributed to farmers countrywide.

“You are witnesses that the current fertilizer has helped more farmers.

“Why are you not saying that?” he asked mourners who had convened for the send-off of David Chepkwony.

On March 23, while launching Fertiplant, Ruto announced that it was soil-specific and tailor-made to suit crop nutrient requirements.

He announced that the government has resolved to distribute fertilizer to different parts of the country based on their needs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST