Friday, August 11, 2023 – Canada has issued a terror alert for its citizens traveling to Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Lamu counties barely a week after the US State Department issued a similar advisory.

The advisory was informed by intel that was gathered over the likely activities of terror groups in the country.

In a statement, Canada also raised the alarm over likely cases of kidnappings, mostly targeting foreigners visiting the country.

The North American nation has rated the risk level as high, possibly pointing to a looming attack in the areas.

The four areas have experienced sporadic attacks since January, targeting mostly government installations and telecommunication masts.

Targeted places include government buildings, schools, places of worship, airports, and other transportation hubs and networks public areas.

Bars, coffee shops, shopping centres, markets, hotels and were also highlighted as potential targets.

“Kenya’s border with Somalia is closed, but it is porous, and Somali militias and bandit groups have carried out cross-border attacks against foreigners and humanitarian workers in this region,” read the statement in part.

“Some incidents involved the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and have resulted in injuries and deaths, including at the Dadaab refugee camp, 80 km from the Somali border.”

Within Nairobi, the foreigners were advised to stay alert with crime incidents such as mugging highlighted.

Some of the estates highlighted were neighborhoods of Eastleigh, Kibera and Pangani.

Canada’s advisory for Nairobi is also similar to that issued by the US as Eastleigh and Kibera were highlighted for their likelihood of crime and kidnappings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST