Tuesday, August 9, 2023 – Pastor Sue Munene of the ‘Twa Twa Twa’ fame has once again sparked reactions after she advised men to suck their wives’ boobs.

Speaking to her congregation at her Kasarani-based church during a meeting organized for married couples, Pastor Sue said it is healthy for men to suck their spouses’ boobs like babies.

“Start sucking those boobs like babies.

“Kwani hizi matiti ni za nini?

“Practicals must start from tonight,’’ Pastor Sue said and further advised women to stop wearing bras in the house, to make the work easy for their spouses.

However, she cautioned women against sucking men’s private parts, claiming that they can get cervical cancer.

