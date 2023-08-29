Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – The mother of under-fire Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales has defiantly vowed she will ‘die for justice’ as she entered the second day of a hunger strike over his kissing scandal.

Retired hairdresser, Angeles Bejar, 72, locked herself into the Divina Pastora church with her sister-in-law Mari Carmen, early on Monday morning, August 28.

Speaking from her religious refuge in the Costa resort of Motril, near Malaga, she said she would carry on her protest ‘indefinitely’ until ‘justice’ was achieved for her son and has refused all food but is taking water and energy drinks.

‘I will stay here as long as my body holds out. I don’t mind dying for justice because my son is a decent person and it’s not fair what they’re doing,’ she said.

Rubiales has been at the centre of a storm of controversy since he kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the final of the Women’s World Cup earlier this month in Sydney.

He has also been criticised for grabbing his crotch in front of Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia, which he has since apologized for, but has defiantly refused to resign from his post as the head of Spain’s football association (RFEF).

‘Women in sport continue to face sexual harassment and abuse – every one of us has the responsibility to call out and challenge such abuse,’ the UN’s human rights office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The United Nations has also waded into the row.

‘We join Spain’s Jenni Hermoso and all those working to end abuse & sexism in sport. Make this a turning point.’ Meanwhile, in a series of WhatsApp messages with a local TV station, Angeles explained her actions, accusing Hermoso of lying about the incident that was broadcast on live television, and has since been replayed countless times.

‘I just want her [Jenni Hermoso] to tell the truth and stick to the version she had when all this started,’ Angeles said.

‘There is no sexual abuse as there is consent on both sides, as is shown in the images. Why are they being cruel to him? What is behind all this story? He is incapable of harming anyone. I believe a lot in God and I ask for the truth.’

On Monday night a crowd of around 100 locals gathered in support of Rubiales and they were joined by several members of his family.