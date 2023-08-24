Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has now been accused of sexual assault for kissing women’s star Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win.

The Spanish FA president, 46, kissed Spanish women’s player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her consent after Hermoso had helped La Roja win the World Cup with a 1-0 win against England.

Attacking midfielder Hermoso, who plays for CF Pachuca, admitted she ‘didn’t like’ it when Rubiales grabbed her and held her in a tight embrace before kissing her on the lips on the celebratory podium after the match.

He later apologised despite initially defending his behaviour.

He also grabbed his crotch in what was described by USA legend Megan Rapinoe as a ‘signal of a deep level of misogyny and sexism’, who insisted his kiss was ‘physical assault’.

Spanish football chief Miguel Ángel Galán has now filed a complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office in Madrid and the State Attorney General’s Office alleging Rubiales’ actions constituted sexual assault.

Galan, president of CENAFE – the country’s national school for football coaches – said: ‘I would like to file a complaint against Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Soccer Federation, for committing an alleged crime of sexual assault against the Spanish women’s soccer team’s Jennifer Hermoso.

‘This was an intolerable act of sexist behaviour within our sport, which could constitute an alleged crime of sexual assault. I therefore request that a complaint be filed’.

Galan had already submitted a written complaint to Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) and the Spanish FA (RFEF) itself, with his latest actions pursuing the criminal route.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticised Rubiales and demanded he explains the kiss.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Spanish FA have called an emergency AGM for Friday to discuss the issue, with an internal investigation underway. Rubiales is not thought to be considering resigning despite the controversy.

He said in his apology: ‘There is also something I regret and it’s over something that happened between a female player and myself who enjoy a magnificent relationship the same as I have with other women players. I’ve no doubt made a mistake and I have to admit it.

‘At a moment of maximum excitement, without any bad intention or bad faith, what happened happened in a very spontaneous manner, I repeat without bad faith on either side… it has caused a controversy in some sectors and some people appear to have been upset and therefore I have to apologise… I have to learn from this.’