Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales has apologised after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the winners’ podium at the World Cup final.

The victorious Spanish stars stepped onto a podium after their triumph over the Lionesses at Stadium Australia to collect their gold medals from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, after they beat England 1-0 in today’s final.

During the presentation, the Spanish FA president was caught on video planting a cringe-worthy kiss on the lips of team captain Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony, causing outrage.

Hermoso said on a live stream afterwards she “did not enjoy that”.In comments later provided to media she appeared to clarify her position, saying it was a “natural gesture of affection”.

Rubiales has now slammed ‘idiots’ who spread ‘b***sh**’ about a ‘friendly’ kiss but now he has backed down from that stance.

‘I have made a mistake and I have to admit it. It wasn’t done in bad faith; it was a moment of great emotion,’ he said.

‘Inside [the group] we saw it as natural, but on the outside, it has caused a commotion.’

‘I have to apologise, learn from this, and understand that when you are the president you have to be more careful.

‘Rubiales also talked about his comments made towards his detractors, such as calling people ‘idiots’.

He said: ‘There are also some statements on my part where, in this context, when I say that this seems idiotic to me, it is because inside here nobody gave it the slightest importance, but outside they have given it [importance] to them.

‘Earlier, Spain’s Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said: ‘The first thing [Rubiales] has to do is to explain himself and apologise. Those of us who have public responsibilities have to be extremely careful because what we do sends a message to society.’

‘We all have to be especially careful in our attitudes and our actions. I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her.’