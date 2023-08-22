Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – President of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales has come under fire for kissing women’s team player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday night, August 20.

The victorious Spanish stars stepped onto a podium after their triumph over the Lionesses at Stadium Australia to collect their gold medals from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, after they beat England 1-0 in today’s final.

During the presentation, the Spanish FA president was caught on video planting a cringe-worthy kiss on the lips of team captain Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony, causing outrage.

Hermoso said on a live stream afterwards she “did not enjoy that”.In comments later provided to media she appeared to clarify her position, saying it was a “natural gesture of affection”.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,” said Hermoso, in comments given to AFP by the Spanish federation.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Rubiales reportedly told Radio Marca it was an “unimportant gesture of affection” and rejected suggestions it was inappropriate.

On social media, the Spanish TV presenter Claudya Carolina said Rubiales’ actions were “unpresentable” and “excessive”.