Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Spain’s FA president, Luis Rubiales’ mother, Angeles Bejar been rushed to hospital after suffering a ‘panic attack’ on the third day of her hunger strike over her son’s kissing scandal.

The parish priest at the church in Motril, southern Spain, where she was staging the protest confirmed the news, saying she had been rushed to hospital ‘as a matter of urgency’.

‘Angeles has been taken as a matter of urgency to the Sant Ana hospital after suffering a health crisis, a panic attack,’ he revealed.

‘The discomfort was due to high temperatures and other factors. She had swelling in her feet and obvious signs of fatigue. In addition, she was remarkably nervous.’

The mother of the embattled football federation president announced she was going on hunger strike earlier this week due to what she described as the ‘inhuman’ treatment of her son.

Wednesday, August 30, was the third day of her hunger strike, and her admission to the hospital came just 24 hours after she had defiantly said she would remain inside the 17th-century church ‘until she dropped’.

It is unclear if she will continue with her strike, with Father Antonio adding: ‘She won’t be coming back here even when she has recovered.’

‘She left at about 6.15pm via a back door of the church.

‘She still wasn’t eating and was just drinking water and isotonic drinks but my understanding is she’ll have to break her hunger strike now.

‘I don’t know if she is being accompanied by relatives now and how she got to hospital because I didn’t see an ambulance.

‘But Luis Rubiales spoke to her before she went and between various relatives, they decided Angeles should go to hospital.

‘She’s an elderly lady. Her feet were already swollen but things got worse this afternoon and she became very nervous. She won’t be coming back here even if she gets better.’

Supporters of Bejar have gathered outside the church with flowers and placards urging the devoted mother to stay strong.

The FA president has faced backlash from around the world after he kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s World Cup victory.

But the under-fire Spanish football chief, who has refused to resign sent FIFA a copy of newly released footage showing the women’s football team celebrating and joking about his infamous kiss.

The clip was uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, by journalist Alvise Perez, and in it Jenni Hermoso can be seen laughing at a meme of her being kissed by Rubiales.

He has since been given a 90-day ban by FIFA and Spain are looking to kick him out of his role, but he has defiantly refused to quit.

Hermoso has refuted Rubiales’ claims the kiss was consensual, sparking his mother’s shock decision to go on hunger strike.