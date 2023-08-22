Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Spain’s captain and World Cup final goalscorer Olga Carmona was delivered some heart-breaking news after the match against England, about her father’s passing.

Carmona scored the winner against England as Spain won their first Women’s World Cup on Sunday, August 20.The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) disclosed that Carmona learned of her father’s passing after the match.

Tragically, Carmona’s father had been battling a long illness and had succumbed to it on the previous Friday. However, to allow their beloved captain to concentrate on the most significant match of her career, Carmona’s family and close friends had chosen not to inform her of this painful loss.”

The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final,” the Spanish FA said on social media.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

During the World Cup’s group stage, Carmona’s mother and brothers had been with her in New Zealand to support her. However, upon hearing the devastating news, they hurried back to Spain.