Monday, August 28, 2023 – Spanish men’s team striker Borja Iglesias has quit international football in protest against FA chief Luis Rubiales.

The Real Betis forward, 30, took to Twitter to announce his shock resignation in solidarity with the women’s side who have been rocked with scandals before and after their world cup winning campaign.

His decision comes after controversial RFEF boss Rubiales refused to resign after his “kissing” scandal at the Women’s World Cup final and his ongoing leadership at the top of Spanish football.

On Sunday August 20, he grabbed his crotch in celebration then kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips as she received her winner’s medal in Sydney following the 1-0 win over England.

Rubiales also went into the dressing room after full-time, vowing to take the women’s team on a holiday to Ibiza and even to marry Hermoso.

FIFA on Thursday opened a disciplinary proceeding into the situation.

Rubiales was expected to announce his departure in a press conference this morning, only to declare: “I am not resigning.”

He blamed “false feminism” as one of the driving factors behind his so-called “social murder” and reiterated the kiss was “consented”.

However, midfielder Hermoso – who saw her penalty saved by Mary Earps – said on Instagram that she “did not enjoy” the kiss.

Borja who has played twice for Spain, wrote on Friday: “I am sad and disappointed.

“As a footballer and as a person I don’t feel represented by what happened today in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. I find it unfortunate that they continue to press and focus on a colleague.

“Wearing the Spanish National Team shirt is one of the greatest things that has happened to me in my career.

“I don’t know if at some point I will be an option again, but I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished.

“For a fairer, more humane and decent football.”

The tweet was shared by Gary Lineker, who wrote in Spanish: “Strong words and actions,” followed by three clapping emojis.

Iglesias- made his senior La Roja debut in the Nations League against Switzerland last year but was snubbed for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He earned his second cap in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier defeat to Scotland in March.