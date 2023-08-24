Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Footage has emerged of Spanish head coach Jorge Vilda appearing to touch a female staff member inappropriately during the Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England.

The video which was captured seconds after Olga Carmona’s 29th-minute goal against the Lionesses, shows the Spanish staff celebrating, with Vilda’s left hand seen on a female staff member’s breast.

Meanwhile, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales also got himself into trouble after he was caught kissing Jenni Hermoso on the winners’ podium following his country’s win over England in the World Cup final.

The football chief had faced a wave of criticism and resignation calls after planting the unsolicited kiss on Jenni’s lips following the match.

In a video address on Tuesday August 22, Rubiales apologized for his act after leading politicians said he should quit or apologise.

He started the video by saying the national team had achieved an ‘historic feat’ and it was one of the ‘happiest’ days for Spanish football.

But he added: ‘There is also something I regret and it’s over something that happened between a female player and myself who enjoy a magnificent relationship the same as I have with other women players.

‘I’ve no doubt made a mistake and I have to admit it.’

He continued: ‘At a moment of maximum excitement, without any bad intention or bad faith, what happened happened in a very spontaneous manner, I repeat without bad faith on either side.

‘We didn’t understand really what occurred afterwards because we saw it as something normal and natural but it has caused a controversy in some sectors and some people appear to have been upset and therefore I have to apologise.’

Moreover, I have to learn from this and understand that when someone presides an institution as important as the Spanish FA he has to take more care in events like ceremonies.’

