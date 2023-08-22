Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – KwaZulu-Natal police in South Africa has arrested a 46-year-old police officer for allegedly killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets.

Busisiwe Ngubo, 36, was found dead about a kilometre away from her home in the Ehlanzeni area in Ixopo last Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, August 19, said the officer was arrested on Friday for the murder.

“He will appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said Netshiunda.On Saturday, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a postmortem revealed that Ngubo was not carrying twins, as she had thought, but triplets.

“Four innocent lives have been cruelly extinguished by the actions of an individual devoid of empathy, a tragic violation of Ngubo’s rights,” said Khoza, referring to Ngubo and the triplets.

“We implore the law enforcement agencies to treat this matter with urgency, ensuring a comprehensive and transparent investigation.”

She urged law enforcement agencies to put extra energy into their investigation.”

Unravelling the truth and holding the guilty parties accountable is paramount. Our community’s well-being hinges on feeling secure and protected,” said Khoza.

Mandla Ngcobo, a family spokesperson and Ngubo’s cousin, said they were shocked to hear she was carrying triplets.

“We now know she was carrying three boys. W were already happy to welcome two new lives into our family, and now we heard there would have been three. Sadly, none of the babies will ever see the light of day,” Ngcobo said.

According to Ngcobo, a “massive” group marched to the police station on Friday and demanded that police arrest Ngubo’s policeman boyfriend for the murder.

The family said the couple had been dating for over four years.

“We believe he was the last one with her because she sent a voice note to a family member that she was going to visit him on Sunday. Then, on Monday, she was found dead. It is shocking,” said Ngcobo.

According to him the family never met the suspect. He was well known in the community. We knew she was dating him, but we, as a family, have never met him. We are going to miss her dearly.

The family said neighbours had found Ngubo’s body on their way home from work.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday, August 20.The department said a team of social workers provided psycho-social support to the bereaved family.