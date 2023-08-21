Monday, August 21, 2023 – Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that President William Ruto won fairy and urged him to stop disturbing him.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer service at Nyanturago Stadium on Sunday, Arati told Raila Odinga to accept the fact that he was defeated by Ruto and urged him to support the President.

At the same time, Arai vowed to work with the national government to bring development to Kisii residents.

“Rais kidemokrasia ulitushinda kura.

“Nataka nikuulize ulikuwa na ODM ukatembea na Baba (Raila) baada ya mambo kuwa mbaya ukahepa ukaenda kwa Uhuru (retired President Uhuru Kenyatta) sababu ulikuwa na msimamo.

“Sahii wewe ni rais,” Arati said.

“Mimi kama Gavana wa Kisii niko tayari kufanya kazi na serikali kuu.

“Kwa sababu kama gavana, I need to work with the National government for the sake of development,” Arati added.

At the same time, he urged the President to unite the country by extending an olive branch to the opposition chief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST