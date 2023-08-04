Friday, August 4, 2023 – A newlywed couple was gifted a bed after exchanging vows and rehearsed on bedroom matters.

In the trending video, the wedding emcee is seen instructing the couple to lie in bed before covering them.

They cuddle each other as guests cheer them.

They were rehearsing how they will be enjoying their time in between the sheets.

They rehearsed as kids watched.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.