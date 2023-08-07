Monday, August 7, 2023 – Somali sports authorities have come under for selecting Nasro Abukar Ali, a female athlete accused of being underqualified and unfit, to represent the country at the prestigious 2023 World University Games.

Nasra came in last place during the 100m race at the 31st Summer World University Games held in Chengdu, China on Tuesday August 1, setting a new record for the slowest finish in the competition’s history.

A viral video of the race has sparked questions as to why Somalia would send an athlete who was so underprepared to a major event.

It was claimed Abukar is actually the niece of Somali Athletics vice-president Khadija Adan Dahir.

The selection process has been questioned and marred by allegations of favoritism and mismanagement.

Some even claimed that Nasra was selected to represent the country in order to obtain a Schengen Visa and seek asylum in Europe.

