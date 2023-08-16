Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Tina Knowles has shut down rumors that her daughter Beyoncé travels with personal toilet seats while on tour.

The rumours about Beyoncé’s toilet seats started earlier this month when a source told the US Sun that the hitmaker can get anything she wants.

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything,” the insider claimed.

“Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

The source added: “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

But Tina Knowles has denied the rumors explaining that the leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS” was merely a part of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour set.

“That is so ridiculous,” the mom of two told TMZ on Monday, August 14.

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats,” she said. Knowles, 69, added that the idea of her daughter requesting her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was “too much.”