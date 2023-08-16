Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Sky Sports were forced to issue an apology for foul language prior to their coverage of Manchester United’s season-opening Premier League clash against Wolves.

Popular broadcaster Melissa Reddy was discussing the disciplinary approach being adopted by new Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana who moved to Old Trafford in a £47million summer deal from Inter Milan.

Onana was given his first competitive start in Tuesday’s Premier League season-opener for United against Wolves and used x-rated language as she described the Cameroonian had been ‘b********g his defenders’.

Speaking pre-match, the 36-year-old explained: ‘He [Erik ten Hag] feels that in Onana, he has signed a big personality. We’ve already seen glimpses of that.

‘Him b******ing his defenders when they’ve made a mistake.

‘He is calm and assured that both players will drive United to the next level.’ A shocked Vicky Gommersall who was presenting at the other end of Sky’s feed immediately apologised for the use of foul language and attempted to make Reddy aware of her mistake.

She replied: ‘Just going to apologise to anyone if they were offended by the use of your language there.’

However, some viewers were left disappointed by the pundit’s use of foul language. One viewer posted on Twitter: ‘She’s the most embarrassing pundit on Sky and that’s quite difficult to achieve. A bad YouTuber at best.’

Another said: ‘Sky are so woke apologising, don’t think anyone is offended.’