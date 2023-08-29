Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift has taken a jab at Kanye West while joking about being ‘interrupted’ on stage 14 years after the rapper crashed her VMAs speech.

The Bad Blood hitmaker, 33, was speaking to the audience during her weekend show, when they suddenly broke into ‘Taylor’ chants, temporarily rendering her speechless.

The singer-songwriter then told the crowd, ‘the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name.’

Swift then appeared to reference Kanye’s, 46, interruption from 14 years ago, as she added, ‘It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know.’

In 2009, Kanye stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs while Taylor, who was 19 at the time, was giving an acceptance speech for Best Female Video, and declared that Beyonce’s music video deserved to win over Taylor’s, sparking a long-running feud between himself and the singer.

During the live broadcast, Kanye grabbed the mic from Taylor’s hand, to tell the audience that Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ video deserved the award, instead of Taylor’s ‘You Belong With Me.’

‘Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,’ Kanye said as he took to the stage.

But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!’

This was not the first time Taylor referenced her feud with the Donda rapper during her tour.

In July, Swift laughed at the idea of forgiving longtime nemesis Kanye during her show at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Grammy-winner decided to perform – for the first time in five years – her 2017 track This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, which was a diss track aimed at West.

While she was performing an acoustic version of the song, Swift began laughing as she said, in a reference to West, ‘And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.’

‘I can’t even say it with a straight face.’