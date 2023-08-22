Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Pop star, Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to a son on August 3 in Los Angeles, TMZ claimed on Monday.

The outlet added that though they do not yet know the full name of her bundle of joy, but they know that the first name begins with an ‘R.’

The singers already have a son named RZA Athelston who was born in May 2022.

The singer announced her second pregnancy when she showed up at the Super Bowl halftime show in February with a baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.