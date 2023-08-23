Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Superstar singer, Rihanna reportedly feels her family is ‘complete’ after ‘secretly’ welcoming her second son with her partner A$AP Rocky.

The singer, 35, became a mother of two earlier this month on August 3 when she gave birth to a son, according to TMZ.

According to People, it appears the businesswoman and her rapper beau do not have plans for any other children.

A source told the publication: ‘Rihanna feels her family is now complete’ and also added: ‘it’s something she’s always wanted.’

TMZ said though they do not yet know the name of her bundle of joy, they do know that the first name begins with an ‘R.

The Umbrella hitmaker already has a son named RZA Athelston who was born in May 2022.

It comes after Rihanna was every bit the doting mother while breastfeeding RZA, in a new Instagram clip shared to Savage x Fenty’s page on Monday August 21.

The singer announced her second pregnancy when she showed up at the Super Bowl halftime show in February with a baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.