Monday, August 28, 2023 – American singer, Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has had to have therapy over the criticism she received as a child star.

The singer, 30, shot to fame in 2006 when she landed the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana, which followed the adventures of a schoolgirl living a double life as a famous pop star.

Miley, who was just 13-years-old when she achieved global fame, has dealt with the ‘painful memories’ that early stardom left her with in recent years.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Bizarre column, the actress revealed she is now ‘in a good place’ after getting help.

She said: ‘When I look back at the criticism I received as a child, it has only been these last few years that I have understood just how wrong that was.

‘I am a great believer in therapy to help heal painful memories and I am in a good place – but the reality is, it should never have happened!’

She added: ‘I am not an attention-seeking person but I had a point to prove that I was my own person and not a character I had been playing. I wouldn’t erase any part of my story or my transition – I always think it an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.

‘I was honest with my fans about struggling with depression, and I know that has encouraged some of them to get help with the issues that they may be facing. That gave me a real purpose, a reason to get up in the morning. When you are open and honest, that becomes a part of who you are – and organically that is going to be reflected in your songwriting.’

Asked to give advice to others in showbusiness, Miley insisted that it is never a good idea for stars to search themselves online as she likened the dangers of the internet to that of addictive substances.

She said: ‘Don’t Google yourself – I am being totally serious, don’t Google yourself! People are so ready to talk about the dangers of drink and drugs for your people in the industry – but there isn’t enough warning about the internet. It can be a truly toxic place!’