Friday, August 25, 2023 – American singer, Lizzo is reportedly planning to sue three of her former backup dancers who are currently suing her over claims of sexual harassment.Crystal Williams, 24, Noelle Rodriguez, 25 and Arianna Davis, 26 are accusing the Grammy-winner, 35, of sexual and racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment – alleging the plus-sized pop icon dragged them along to degrading sex shows while touring Europe in February and March.

Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations against her in the lawsuit which accused her of pressuring the employees to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam, among other claims that included weight shaming.

New photos have emerged of the trio happily posing with topless performers backstage at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on March 5, 2023 – weeks after they claimed Lizzo pressured them to eat bananas and catch dildos from performers’ vaginas during a February night out in Amsterdam’s infamous red-light district.

Lizzo’s attorney Marty Singer told DailyMail.com the plaintiffs were ‘happily cavorting backstage’ and ‘gleefully reveling’ despite claiming in their lawsuit they were forced to go against their will.

In a statement, Singer said: ‘As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words. The photos and videos of plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez happily carousing backstage with the performers after the topless cabaret show at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris speak volumes.’

In their lawsuit, the three plaintiffs claim that they were forced to go to the show at the Crazy Horse against their will on March 5, 2023. In fact, after they watched the topless dance show, they went backstage with the other Big Grrrls dancers to meet the performers. ‘Photos and videos show Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez happily cavorting backstage with the Crazy Horse dancers who are wearing colorful wigs.

‘These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully reveling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit.

‘A few weeks after the visit to Crazy Horse seen in the images, all three plaintiffs had a break and chose to reup and return for the third leg of Lizzo’s tour.

Singer also referenced an audition tape for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls recorded by accuser Arianna Davis and submitted on April 5 2023 in which Davis explained she was auditioning as a singer and expressed that working with Lizzo has ‘been amazing’ and ‘such a beautiful journey.

‘Arianna later opened up to TMZ to give an explanation in regards to the past clip.She explained, ‘Right up until the last minute I didn’t realize how bad it was and how much I was being taken advantage of. I just genuinely wanted to save my job. This video further explains how much I was trying to please Lizzo.

‘Singer continued: ‘After Ms. Davis’s audition video became public, she tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the “bulk” of her accusations were based on things that happened later. That excuse is completely contradicted by the facts, including by these images.

‘These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts. The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed.

‘The attorney for the accusers Neama Rahmani told TMZ, who was first to report Lizzo’s plans to sue: ‘Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse. We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.

‘We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max ‘Love Lizzo’ documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.

‘The trio’s lawsuit accuses the four-time Grammy winner of pressuring the dancers into interacting with sex show performers on a wild February 23 night out in Amsterdam’s infamous red-light district.

‘Things quickly got out of hand,’ the suit contends.’Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.

The trio claim the plus-sized pop icon dragged them along to degrading sex shows while touring Europe in February and March.The trio claim the raunchy displays left them grappling with emotional distress but within weeks all three had cut new deals with the ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker, according to Singer earlier this week.

An agent for Davis and Williams signed a memorandum of agreement dated April 11 while a rep for Rodriguez confirmed her commitment in an April 4 email, according to paperwork shared exclusively with DailyMail.com.