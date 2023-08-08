Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – American singer, Lizzo, has lost a significant number of followers on Instagram as allegations emerge of sexual harassment and body-shaming.

The Good As Hell hitmaker, 35, is being sued by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has lost 123,489 followers on Instagram since the news broke and now has 13.4million followers.

In just one day, the singer’s follower count fell by a huge 88,885.

While on Twitter/X, Lizzo has lost over 14,000 followers since the lawsuit was filed in California on Tuesday 1st August.

Casino comparison site KingCasinoBonus analysed data on Lizzo’s social channels via Social Blade.

On Friday, Lizzo dismissed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her as ‘unbelievable’ and ‘outrageous’ as she broke her silence on the claims.

She insisted the claims are untrue and alleged her accusers had previously been warned about their own ‘inappropriate and unprofessional’ conduct.

She also finally addressed THOSE banana sex act allegations which claimed the singer invited cast members to eat bananas from nude performers’ vaginas while in Amsterdam.

Lizzo wrote in a statement:

‘These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.

‘My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

‘These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

‘As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

‘With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.

‘l am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.

‘I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. ‘There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

‘I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.’

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have accused the Grammy winner – as well as the Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley – of creating a ‘sexually charged and uncomfortable’ work environment in their lawsuit.

The trio claim while on a concert trip with the artist to Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city’s Red Light District.

They said in their filing:

‘Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.’

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly ‘pressured’ and ‘goaded’ Arianna into touching one of the nude performers’ breasts.

She refused multiple times, while the popstar allegedly chanted louder and louder to encourage her to do the act, the lawsuit claimed. She eventually did touch the performer.