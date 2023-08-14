Monday, August 14, 2023 – American singer, Lizzo has denied she has split from boyfriend Myke Wright in the wake of shocking sexual harassment and abuse claims against her.

The Juice hitmaker, 35, and Wright, who started dating in 2021 after hosting MTV live music show Wonderland together in 2016, were hit by split claims after the pair unfollowed each other on social media with Lizzo deleting all their photos together.

However, a spokesman for the star has told DailyMail there is ‘no truth’ in claims the pair have gone their separate ways.

A source had told the US Sun: ‘Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered. They had a big falling out and she is really upset.

‘Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so for it to end has been hard on them.

‘Those close to them are hoping they will make up.’

The couple has been publicly linked since October 2021, according to People, with the Good As Hell singer confirming their relationship during an appearance on Radio Andy in April 2022.

In June 2022, the two made their first public debut at an event for Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo has been under fire in recent days after several of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and claiming she fat-shamed some of them.

The trio of plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — were ‘completely dishearten[ed]’ after Lizzo denied their claims in a statement and in turn accused the three dancers of having displayed ‘inappropriate and unprofessional’ behavior while they worked for her.

The three women responded to Lizzo’s denial in a statement from their attorney, Ron Zambrano.

‘Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans. Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients’ emotional distress,’ he said.

‘The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.’

He continued: ‘While Lizzo notes it was never her intention “to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law.’