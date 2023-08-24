Thursday, August 24, 2023 – American singer, Lizzo was all smiles as she hit the studio despite her current controversy involving back-up dancers who are suing her over claims of s3xual harassment.

The 36-year-old hitmaker smiled and looked relaxed as she arrived at a recording studio in Los Angeles late Monday afternoon, August 21.

The Grammy winner stepped out of her luxury SUV wearing a long white Yitty hoodie and shiny thigh-high silver boots, carrying a coordinating silver purse.

In a video from the scene, the singer and songwriter was heard telling her photographers she was ‘doing good’ and ‘I’m in the studio right now’ hinting at new music on the horizon.

Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations against her in the lawsuit filed by three former dancers, which accused her of pressuring them employees to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam, among other claims that included weight shaming.

The plaintiff’s legal team as claimed six more people have approached them with disparaging information. but no new allegations have been revealed.

‘My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned,’ she said in a statement. ‘My character has been criticized.

‘She continued, explaining, ‘Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.’

‘These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.’

Lizzo’s current dancers issued a group statement showing their support for their embattled boss on August 17, describing a different work atmosphere than the one alleged in the lawsuit.

‘We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,’ they wrote.

‘The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.’

‘THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way (sic) for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to be able to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.’

Lizzo has remained fairly quiet on social media since issuing her denial.

The 2 Be Loved artist broke her silence on Friday, sharing a video of her getting into a black SUV after spending time on a crowded street in Japan.

‘From Shibuya, with Love,’ she wrote next to the clip.