Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – American singer, Jennifer Hudson is the star on the cover of the September issue of Real Simple Magazine.

The 41-year-old performer sat down for a wide-ranging interview where she talked parenthood and the possibility of a new record.

The singer, who recently spoke about her new relationship with Common, also made a remark about him.

When asked about her connection to the rapper, she again called him ‘beautiful,’ something she said earlier this week to a news outlet.

‘Mr Common—Rashid is what we call him—he is a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful man. And that’s all I will say,’ she said to Real Simple.

But she insisted that these days she is more focuses on her son than dating.

The performer said her priority was the well-being her son David, 13, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé David Otunga.

‘My mom didn’t believe in having just anybody around her children, and I’m the same way. I’m extra careful and cautious…It took a long time to date. Because obviously, my focus has been on my child,’ she said.

Hudson also discussed parenting and expressed that she had begun informing her son about issues that affect African-Americans.

‘Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things—who he is within the world. And there’s so many layers he has to learn! But he’s at an age where he can fully understand it,’ she stated.

At one point during the interview, the performer spoke about her plans for the future and revealed that she would be going back to the recording studio.

‘I’m going to do an album soon. I’m doing a talk show, but that does not mean I’m going to stop singing or acting. It’s my passion to do all of these things,’ she remarked.