Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Ciara and Russell Wilson are expanding their family.

On Tuesday, August 8, the “How We Roll” singer, 37, revealed that she’s pregnant, expecting her fourth baby, the third with the Denver Broncos quarterback.

The couple shared their exciting baby news in a video on Instagram, filmed by the NFL star on the couple’s anniversary trip to Japan last month.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.” she captioned the silhouette video, where she danced in front of a pool and turned to show her bump.

The baby on the way joins 3-year-old son Win and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with rapper Future.

“Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy.

She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot,” a source tells PEOPLE, noting she shot a music video at 9 months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.

They added, “It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnancy,”