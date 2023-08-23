Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Britney Spears’ manager and lawyer have reportedly been left in charge of her care amid her split from her husband, Sam Ashgari.

The singer, 41, and Iranian-American model Sam, 29, are divorcing after just a year of marriage with reports saying the separation has taken a nasty turn and that the pair are ‘no longer speaking’.

According to TMZ, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart and her manager Cade Hudson are more than likely ‘the last people standing in her life’.

A source told the publication the pair assist the star in getting fed, take her to appointments, and manage her professional opportunities.

Britney’s lawyer reportedly doesn’t think her current mental state is a great cause for alarm and there are no plans to increase her medical care or therapy.

Britney’s older brother Bryan has reportedly been trying to help his sister since her split from Sam but is ‘walking on eggshells’ around the singer.

It comes after the news that Britney is refusing to let Sam claim custody of their two dogs in their bitter divorce battle.

Sam, who is understood to have signed an iron-clad prenup before his wedding to Britney, filed for divorce from the chart-topper last week – citing irreconcilable differences.

In the filing, he requests that the singer be made to pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs, while also asking for ‘separate assets’ and ‘various items’ – which Britney fears could include the two adopted dogs he gave her, a source close to the popstar has now revealed.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the Spears family insider revealed that Britney, who has hired the famously ferocious Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth – but she is gravely concerned that her beloved pups could be at greater risk.

The former currently share two dogs: Porsha, which Sam gave to Britney in 2021, and a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

‘Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,’ the source explained.

‘But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.’

However, the source added that there is one ‘asset’ that Britney is more than ready to hand back to her estranged spouse: her engagement ring, which the actor got for free.