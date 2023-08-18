Friday, August 18, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears has hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari reportedly threatened to go public with embarrassing revelations about their marriage, unless their prenup is changed.

TMZ reported that the actor, 29, filed for divorce from the singer, 41, after a ‘nuclear argument’ that saw Asghari confront his wife over rumors she was unfaithful.

According to court documents, Asghari is asking the multi-millionaire for spousal support and to cover his attorneys fees.

In regards to their finances, Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh said that things still need to be determined — despite the couple having an ‘iron clad’ prenup in place that protects the singer’s premarital assets. ‘[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,’ Hersh wrote.

‘There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.’ A source told the outlet that it’s unlikely the prenup will be thrown out and that it’s more likely that ‘Britney will write a check to Sam and that will be the end of it.’

Page Six reported that Britney has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who boasts A-list clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Johnny Depp. But it’s been alleged that Asghari is threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ about his spouse if she refuses to renegotiate the terms — something a source close to Spears told DailyMail is ‘absurd.’

She previously enlisted Wasser’s help in 2008 as she fought her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, over custody of their two sons. The exes, who split in 2006 after two years of marriage — share Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17.

A judge ordered Spears to pay $20,000 a month in child support, a decision that Wasser said the Piece Of Me hitmaker felt ‘great’ about. The monthly payments reportedly increased to $60,000 in 2018 and Kevin has full custody of the boys.

Page Six reported Wednesday that Asghari is ‘focused’ on ‘attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.’

But another source told DailyMail: ‘[These claims] are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears.’ Page Six previously revealed that the prenup is in Britney’s favor and that ‘any money she made before the wedding is protected.’

It’s unclear if Sam would be able to take a portion of any money his wife earns while they’re married. Her lawyer Mathew Rosengart played a key role in working out the terms shortly after Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021.

The superstar has a reported net worth of $60million. An insider previously claimed to the New Yorker that Spears previously had a multi-million dollar fortune in the early 2000s, but it had been whittled down to only ‘a few million dollars’ when her conservatorship was established in 2008.

The arrangement doled out a $2,000-per-week allowance for the songstress, but her father paid himself around $16,000 per month to run the conservatorship, and her former court-appoint attorney Samuel Ingham III was paid a yearly salary of $520,000, according to the outlet.