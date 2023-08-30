Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Pop singer, Britney Spears believes that ex-husband Sam Asghari was ‘secretly working’ with her estranged dad Jamie and feeding him information that would help keep her into her 13-year conservatorship.

Sam, 29, filed for divorce from Britney, 41, earlier this month after just 13 months of marriage, however a source close to the popstar has now claimed that she began having serious doubts about the relationship long before they officially split.

According to the Spears family insider, Britney had grown suspicious that Sam, whom she began dating five years before her father’s lengthy conservatorship over her was ended had been working with Jamie, 71, to provide him with personal details about her life.

‘Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship,’ the source told DailyMail.

‘Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money. Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along.’

On 1 February 2008, Spears was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew M Wallet after the singer had displayed erratic behaviour in public for several months.

Under the terms of the conservatorship, she wasn’t allowed to get married or manage her own birth control, she told the court. There were also other conditions too.

Aside from shocking allegations of abuse by her father, she also revealed that the conservatorship prevented her from marrying Sam at the time.

She also stated that she was forced to wear an IUD device to prevent her from getting pregnant.

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated by a judge in November 2021.

Sam filed for divorce on August 16 citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’ Prior to his filing, TMZ reported that Sam believed Britney had cheated on him.

The outlet also reported that Britney was physically abusive towards Sam. He reportedly told friends that the pop princess would attack him during their seven years together, according to TMZ, which further alleged that the pair became embroiled in numerous fights that saw security forced to step in.