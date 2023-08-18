Friday, August 18, 2023 – Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage amid claims he confronted her over cheating allegations.

According to TMZ, the singer, 41, and the actor, 29, have gone their separate ways after a ‘nuclear argument’ that saw Asghari confront his wife over rumors she was unfaithful. Asghari was said to have believed the rumors Spears was unfaithful, with the pair having a ‘huge fight.’

A source told the publication Asghari has moved out of their house and is now living in a place of his own. They added: ‘It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.’

He also shared a montage of their June 9 2022 wedding day, calling the star ‘the woman of my dreams.’

Spears and her husband initially met while working on a music video in 2016, and they became engaged in 2021.

The performer was previously married to Jason Alexander, although their marriage was annulled within a year. The singer went on to tie the knot with Kevin Federline in 2004, and they welcomed a pair of boys named Sean and Jayden, aged 17 and 16, during her second marriage, which ended in 2007.

Earlier this year it was speculated that the singer and her husband had hit a rough patch in their relationship and were looking to end their marriage.

The rumors were further fueled after Asghari was spotted without his wedding ring.

However, the actor denied that he had split up from his wife in March and his representative provided a statement to Entertainment Tonight to refute the claims.

The rep told the media outlet that ‘Sam is not having marital issues. He simply took off his ring because he is filming a movie.’