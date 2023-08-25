Friday, August 25, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly come to an agreement regarding the custody of their dogs in the wake of their divorce.

This comes after the singer, 41, had fears that her estranged spouse, 29, may attempt to seize ownership of their two dogs.

But a source told TMZ on Tuesday that the couple have mutually agreed to split up their adopted pooches.

Sam now has full custody of a Doberman named Porsha, which he gifted the Piece Of Me singer in October 2021 with the intention of training it to ‘protect’ her.

The dog has been handed over to Sam and he was photographed walking her in Pasadena on Monday.

Meanwhile, Britney will get to keep the Australian Shepherd named Sawyer that they adopted in March during a trip to Maui.

She will also be responsible for caring for her three smaller dogs, one of which is a Yorkie named Hannah.

Despite the bitter nature of their divorce, Sam and Britney are said to be happy with the custody arrangement.

Sam filed for divorce from the superstar last month – citing irreconcilable differences – after one year of marriage and five years together.

And in the divorce filing, the actor requested that Britney pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs, while also asking for ‘separate assets’ and ‘various items.’

A source close to Britney revealed to DailyMail on Friday that she feared the ‘separate assets’ and ‘various items’ could include their two adopted dogs.

The Spears family insider revealed that Britney, who has hired the famously ferocious Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth – but that she was gravely concerned that her beloved pups could be at greater risk.

‘Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,’ the source explained.

‘But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.

‘However, the source added that there is one ‘asset’ that Britney is more than ready to hand back to her estranged spouse: her engagement ring, which the actor got for free.

As for Britney’s current state, the insider revealed that she is being cared for by a team of friends, family members, and employees, a Maltese named Lulu, and a cat named Wendy in addition to the beloved pups she got during her relationship.

‘She is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of LA and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already,’ the source shared.

‘She has a support system including her agent and longtime friend [and manager] Cade [Hudson], her friends which include several of her backup dancers and her girlfriends.’

‘She has a team of assistants and her chef who are always around the houses. She also has other workers who are constantly there.’

‘This past week, Britney has been getting calls and texts from everyone she knows, including people she hasn’t spoken to in years.

‘She will get through this. She has gotten through worse and no one will allow anything to happen to her,’ the Spears family insider insists.