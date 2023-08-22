Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears has broken her silence over her split from Sam Asghari for the first time.

While addressing the end of their 14-month marriage, the 41-year-old pop star revealed that she is ‘a little shocked.’

‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!’ she captioned a video of herself dancing in her living room. ‘In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!’

She continued: ‘I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!

‘The mother-of-two went on to admit that she ‘would love to show’ her ’emotions and tears’ online, but always feels the need to ‘hide’ her ‘weaknesses.’

‘If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!!’ she admitted. ‘But that’s when I needed family the most!!!’The Grammy winner also went on to say that ‘you’re supposed to be loved unconditionally’ and that she’s going to be ‘as strong as’ she can.

‘And I’m actually doing pretty d**n good!!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!’ she concluded.

Her latest update comes after it was revealed that she is refusing to let ex claim custody of their two dogs in their bitter divorce battle.

In Asghari’s divorce filing, he is requesting that the singer be made to pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs, while also asking for ‘separate assets’ and ‘various items’ – which Britney fears could include the two adopted dogs he gave her, a source close to the popstar has now revealed.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail, the Spears family insider revealed that Britney, who has hired the famously ferocious Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth – but she is gravely concerned that her beloved pups could be at greater risk.

The former currently share two dogs: a Doberman named Porsha, which Sam gave to Britney in 2021, and a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

‘Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,’ the source explained. ‘But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.’

However, the source added that there is one ‘asset’ that Britney is more than ready to hand back to her estranged spouse: her engagement ring, which the actor got for free.

In Sam’s divorce document, which was filed with the LA Superior Court this past week, he stated that he was filing for divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences.’

He checked off the boxes indicating that he wants spousal support, as well as for Britney to pay lawyers fees and court costs.

When it comes to property, the document states, ‘Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time.’

However, it seems that he will miss out on his multi-million dollar spousal support request, as a huge loophole existed in their iron-clad prenuptial agreement.

The agreement allegedly contains a section that Sam would get $1 million spousal support for every two years that they were married. Although they started dating in 2016, their marriage only lasted 14 months.

However, sources have told TMZ that while the prenup prevents Sam from receiving any spousal support, he could receive a one-off cheque from Britney to prevent him from sharing any ’embarrassing information’ about their marriage.

It’s thought that the prenup features an ‘extensive confidentiality clause’ that prohibits Sam from discussing his relationship with Britney.

It’s claimed that Britney and Sam’s lawyers will negotiate, and it’s likely that the singer will write a one-off cheque for several hundred thousand dollars to keep the confidentiality clause in place.If Sam were to violate the agreement, he would have to return the money.

Sam had denied claims he’s planning to contest his $10 million prenuptial agreement with Britney.

But Sam’s representative Brandon Cohen has now denied these claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter: ‘There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos.’

However, all these claims are false, and no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.’