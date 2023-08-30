Wednesday, August 30, 2023 -Superstar singer, Beyonce will be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California ahead of her upcoming Renaissance Tour stop.

The 41-year-old pop star will also reportedly receive a key to the city prior to her Renaissance Tour stop on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara City Council was reportedly voting on Tuesday night to transfer the title of mayor from Mayor Lisa Gillmore to Beyoncé, though only for a single day to coincide with her show.

‘The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,’ said Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton in a statement.

‘Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement,’ she added.

A proclamation paying tribute to the Lemonade singer notes that she ‘has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures’ of recent times.

It also lists several of her stellar achievements, including her 35 Grammy Award wins.

Beyoncé made history earlier this year when her acclaimed Renaissance album helped her to break the record for the most Grammys won.