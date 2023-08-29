Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – British singer, Adele has revealed that she is ‘ready to be a mum again soon.’

The singer, 35, who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, disclosed this while speaking with fans during her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show on Saturday. She also excitedly revealed she already has a list of names.

Speaking with a fan who asked her for advice regarding the name of her soon-to-arrive baby girl, the hitmaker explained that she was enthusiastic about the idea of becoming a mother-of-two in the near future.

She told the fan at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she said: ‘I really want to be a mom again soon.’

Sharing her own method of finding potential baby names, Adele added: ‘I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone.’

When asked whether she preferred Spencer or Parker, Adele revealed that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, had also been looking into baby names.

‘I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name!’ she exclaimed.

The hitmaker currently shares her son Angelo, 10, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The former couple previously began dating in 2011 and tied the knot seven years later.

Adele and her former husband, who welcomed Angelo in 2012, went on to finalize their divorce in March of 2021.

The performer is currently dating American sports agent, Rich Paul.