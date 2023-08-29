Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – British singer, Adele revealed that she collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency, due to a sciatica attack.

The singer, 35, reportedly told her fans at The Colosseum that a member of her production team found her unable to move backstage after suffering from a flare-up.

She allegedly told fans: ‘They picked my whole body up off the floor.’

Adele also was forced to sit down during her Weekends With Adele performance, explaining: ‘I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.’

Sciatica is a debilitating back condition that normally occurs due to a slipped disk, which presses against the sciatic nerve that runs from the lower back to the foot.

The condition can cause shooting pains, a sensation of cramp, and can be so severe it leaves someone unable to walk.

Earlier this year Adele detailed her chronic back pain during another Las Vegas show as she hobbled across the stage.

While talking to the crowd as she fired T-shirts into the crowd using a handheld cannon, she said: ‘I’ve got two more, I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage.

‘I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,’ Adele added in the video obtained by the Daily Star.